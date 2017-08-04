Unity Concert
Mountain Lanes 1401 Elm Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Join the Unity Project as we celebrate the diversity in Marathon County. This family friendly event will be an inclusive gathering to promote standing together in adversity and welcoming everyone who wants to build relationships with new people in our community. Enjoy food, friendship, and musical entertainment from local artists. There will even be activities for the kids. FREE ADMISSION.
Mountain Lanes 1401 Elm Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
