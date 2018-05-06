UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert

to Google Calendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00

UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

The UWMC Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of David Hastings presents its end of semester performance, featuring works of Benny Carter, Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus and Duke Ellington. Also featuring the Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Central Voices on some very special arrangements. 7 pm.

Info
UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-261-6246
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert - 2018-05-06 19:00:00