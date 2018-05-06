UW-Marathon County: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert
UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
The UWMC Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of David Hastings presents its end of semester performance, featuring works of Benny Carter, Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus and Duke Ellington. Also featuring the Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Central Voices on some very special arrangements. 7 pm.
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance