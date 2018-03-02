UWMC 24 Hour Arts Challenge

Pits artists against the clock for an intense, adrenaline-infused, fun day of creativity. The afternoon of March 2 you will be given prompts and requirements for a visual art work, short play, or creative writing piece, having just 24 hours to create and share your work with the public at the showcase event March 3 at 7 pm in the James F. Veining Theater. You can also participate in the 24 Hour Choir and perform a choral piece composed entirely in just 12 hours. All events are open to the public, high school age and up. Contact julie.bunczak@uwc.edu for more information and to register.