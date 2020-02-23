UWSP Blocher Planetarium Programs
Sundays through May 10. Free. uwsp.edu. 2 pm. Cloud of Fire: The Creation of Stars · Feb. 2-March 8. Explores the natures of a star, what they are made of, how long they live, how they are born and die. Cosmic Colors · March 29-May 10. Journey across electromagnetic spectrum, discover reasons for color and more.
UWSP Blocher Planetarium 1848 Maria Drive, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
