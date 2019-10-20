Central Wis. Speed Skating Club
Greenheck Field House 6400 Alderson St., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476
Join any time, free to try. Opportunity to compete at national/ local levels. Skates provided for kids. $150 for beginner and $250 intermediate + US & State Speed Skating fees. Practice most Sundays 6-7:30 pm, thru March. Registration open: 715-581-8262, centralwisconsinspeedskating.org
Info
