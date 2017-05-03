Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee
Denny's 1500 Hwy. XX, Wausau, Wisconsin 54455
VETERANS WEEKLY CUP-OF-COFFEE - Every Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 am.All Veterans, Active Service Personnel and Auxiliary members of any age or era are welcome. The group provides support for each other and information of interest to Veterans. Our motto is "No agenda, No questions, No affiliations. Just Veterans. Grab a chair and say hello. For more information call Mike at 715-355-5248.
Denny's 1500 Hwy. XX, Wausau, Wisconsin 54455
