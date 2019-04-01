Pilgrimage to Peace: Panel on Israel and Palestine

Immanuel Lutheran Church 630 Adams St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Part of the national tour by Churches for Middle East Peace. Panel presentation by international experts based in Washington, DC, about peace-building and advocacy related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. All programs begin 6:30 pm. cmep.org. Mon.at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau; Tues. at YWCA, Wausau; Wed.at Holy Cross Clare Center, Merrill.

Immanuel Lutheran Church 630 Adams St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
