Pilgrimage to Peace: Panel on Israel and Palestine

Part of the national tour by Churches for Middle East Peace. Panel presentation by international experts based in Washington, DC, about peace-building and advocacy related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. All programs begin 6:30 pm. cmep.org. Mon.at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau; Tues. at YWCA, Wausau; Wed.at Holy Cross Clare Center, Merrill.

Holy Cross Sisters Clare Center 1600 O'Day Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
