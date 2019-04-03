Pilgrimage to Peace: Panel on Israel and Palestine
Holy Cross Sisters Clare Center 1600 O'Day Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Part of the national tour by Churches for Middle East Peace. Panel presentation by international experts based in Washington, DC, about peace-building and advocacy related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. All programs begin 6:30 pm. cmep.org. Mon.at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau; Tues. at YWCA, Wausau; Wed.at Holy Cross Clare Center, Merrill.
