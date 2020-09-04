The Voice of Elvis-Clyde Masten

Peeple's Park 10394 Main Street, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512

Elvis impersonator, Clyde Masten, will be performing all the hits on the Music on Main Street stage from 7pm to 9pm. No charge! Bring a chair or blanket. Rain backup location at the Boulder Junction Community Center. Contact: Boulder Junction Chamber, (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org

Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue
7153852400
