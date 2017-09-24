Voices from the Past: A Discovery Tour through Pine Grove Cemetery
Pine Grove Cemetery 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Biennial event sponsored by the MC Historical Society. The first tour will leave at 11 am, and the last tour will begin at 2 pm.Costumed re-enactors will tell stories from Marathon County’s past as groups of visitors walk a guided route through Pine Grove Cemetery Suggested donation is $5 per person. 715-842-5750.
Info
Pine Grove Cemetery 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo