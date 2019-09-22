Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery

The Marathon County Historical Society presents “Voices from the Past: A Discovery Walk through Pine Grove Cemetery” on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Pine Grove Cemetery. First tour begins at 11 am, last tour will begin at 2 pm. Costumed re-enactors tell stories from Marathon County’s past as groups of visitors walk a guided route. Suggested donation $5/person. Advance registration is not required. Marathon County Historical Society,715-842-5750.