Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery

to Google Calendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00

Pine Grove Cemetery 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

The Marathon County Historical Society presents “Voices from the Past: A Discovery Walk through Pine Grove Cemetery” on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Pine Grove Cemetery. First tour begins at 11 am, last tour will begin at 2 pm. Costumed re-enactors tell stories from Marathon County’s past as groups of visitors walk a guided route. Suggested donation $5/person. Advance registration is not required.  Marathon County Historical Society,715-842-5750.

Info

Pine Grove Cemetery 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Seniors 55+
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Voices of the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Pine Grove Cemetery - 2019-09-22 11:00:00