Wausau 525 August-Oh Fest 2019

Three days of motorcycle / ATV racing. Friday gates open at noon, practice at 4pm, open class racing starts at 5pm and is followed by live music from HYDE. Saturday gates open at noon for the Steve Nace / AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series Race, practice at 4pm with racing at 6pm. Sunday gates open at 8am for AMA District 16 TT-race.715-351-0525