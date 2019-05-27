Wausau Area Baccalaureate

D.C. Everest High School 6500 Alderson St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54476

Honoring the graduates of our area high schools in a service of praise and thanksgiving. Theme of this year's 25th annual bar is .“Together As One – Yesterday, Today, Forever.” Open to the public. The event will include a procession of graduates, student speakers, special music by students and a keynote message by Jarrod Stichter, pastor at Highland Community Church, Wausau. 715-297-6003

Civic-Professional-Business
715-297-6003
