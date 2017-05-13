Wausau Area Heart & Stroke Walk

Dudley Tower 500 1st Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Join the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for our Annual Wausau Heart & Stroke Walk! Bring your kids and family or form a team with your colleagues! Choose from a 1-mile or 3-mile non-competitive walk. Pets & strollers are welcome. Free but donations encouraged.

Dudley Tower 500 1st Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map

Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports

715-574-4165

