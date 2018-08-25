Play and celebrate at Wausau Child Care's 50th Anniversary celebration and our toddler room expansion with a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, games, arts & crafts, a silent auction and concessions; all following an outdoor movie showing "Home." Movie begins around 7:30 pm so be sure to bring your lawn chairs/blanket. Admission: $3/person, under 1 free. All net proceeds will go to technology needs in our preschool classrooms.715-848-1436