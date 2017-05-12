Wausau East Variety Show: "East Side Story!"
Wausau East High School 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Over 100 students involved in 25 acts ranging from classical to rap to top 40 - heavily choreographed and professionally-produced. 7PM shows May 12 / 13 and a 4PM Mother's Day Matinee, Sunday, May 14th. General audience $8. Children under 12 and senior citizens $5. Student ID from ANY school $3.
