Wausau East Variety Show: "East Side Story!"

Wausau East High School 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Over 100 students involved in 25 acts ranging from classical to rap to top 40 - heavily choreographed and professionally-produced. 7PM shows May 12 / 13 and a 4PM Mother's Day Matinee, Sunday, May 14th. General audience $8. Children under 12 and senior citizens $5. Student ID from ANY school $3.

Wausau East High School 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

715.529.7426

