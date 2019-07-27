Wausau Large Item Drop Off

Bring your large items AND proof of residency to the Department of Public Works for easy disposal. If items are small enough to fit in your residential garbage can we ask that you dispose of them at your home. Items accepted include:-furniture-mattresses-toilets-sinks-cabinets-small amounts of remodeling waste and concrete-pool tables-hot tubs. 4/26-27, 9 am-5 pm. 

Info

Yard Waste Site 105 E. Chellis St., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
715-261-6960
