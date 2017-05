Wausau R/C Sportsmen Pilot Training Program. Learn to fly R/C aircraft using (yours or ours) with the assistance of a qualified flight instructor. Minimum Buddy Box training age is 11 yrs. Pilot training begins Monday June 5, 2017 and continues each subsequent Monday through August 28, 2017. For more information, contact John Gosz-715-393-5029 or jcgosz@aol.com