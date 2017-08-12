Wausau RC Sportsmen's 53rd Annual RC Fun Fly

Sunnyvale R/C Park 1000 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Wausau RC Sportsmen's 53rd Annual RC Fun Fly will be held August 12, 2017 from 7:45AM until 3:00PM at Sunnyvale RC Park which is located west of Wausau on 72nd Ave south of highway 29 next to Manmade Lake. Pilot registration begins at 7:45AM, pilot meeting 8:00AM, flying begins right after the pilot's meeting. Pilot registration fee $5.00. Blacktop and grass runways, pilot prize drawings all day, food and refreshments available, raffle drawings scheduled to begin at 2:30PM. 72 megahertz transmitters will be impounded.

Info
Sunnyvale R/C Park 1000 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Kids & Family
715-842-1755
