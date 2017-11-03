"The Addams Family Musical"

Google Calendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00

Wausau West High School Wausau, Wisconsin

Friday and Saturday, 11/3 & 4, 7 p.m.  Saturday and Sunday, 11/44 & 5, 2 p.m. $10 / adults, $5 / students. Available at showtix4u.com or at the West Business Office. **Special Meet the Family** Event on Saturday,11/4 at noon; $15/adults, $10/students and include activities, a photo with the family, priority seating for the Sat Matinee and a spooky treat. Costumes encouraged.

Info
Wausau West High School Wausau, Wisconsin View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
Kid Friendly
Google Calendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - "The Addams Family Musical" - 2017-11-03 19:00:00