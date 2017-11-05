"The Addams Family Musical"

Friday and Saturday, 11/3 & 4, 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11/4 & 5, 2 p.m. $10 / adults, $5 / students. Available at showtix4u.com or at the West Business Office. **Special Meet the Family** Event on Saturday,11/4 at noon; $15/adults, $10/students and include activities, a photo with the family, priority seating for the Sat Matinee and a spooky treat. Costumes encouraged.