Wesley's Wellness Sunday
Wesley United Methodist Church 1101 Elm Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Discussions on physical & spiritual wellness, healthy eating habits, medications and their possible side effects; question and answer sessions with a physician, pharmacist, dietitian, and pastor. Blood pressure screening, height & weight, body Mass Index readings also available. Worship Service 10 am, Wellness Seminar at 11 am. Free. 715-842-3768
Info
