Westies Neighborhood Meeting

to Google Calendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00

Wausau Labor Temple (LT Club) 318 S. Third Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Featuring guest speaker Dan from the VFW discussing the recent building purchase by the VFW on Randolph Street. Neighborhood police officer will be attendance with monthly police report and alderpersons may be in attendance to answer questions. Please use the 4th Avenue entrance. If you have questions contact Deb Ryan of Wastes Neighborhood at 715-803-4909.

Info

Wausau Labor Temple (LT Club) 318 S. Third Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-803-4909
to Google Calendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Westies Neighborhood Meeting - 2019-03-13 18:00:00