Westies Neighborhood Meeting
Wausau Labor Temple (LT Club) 318 S. Third Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Featuring guest speaker Dan from the VFW discussing the recent building purchase by the VFW on Randolph Street. Neighborhood police officer will be attendance with monthly police report and alderpersons may be in attendance to answer questions. Please use the 4th Avenue entrance. If you have questions contact Deb Ryan of Wastes Neighborhood at 715-803-4909.
Info
Wausau Labor Temple (LT Club) 318 S. Third Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation