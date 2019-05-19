Westside Wausau Historic Tavern Tour

Buses will take patrons to visit six historic taverns on the west side of Wausau. Costumed storytellers will be at each stop to recount tales from the past. Cash bar will be available at each stop. The event begins and ends at the Eagles Club. Bus assignments begin at 11:30 a.m., and the tour begins at noon. After the tour, there will be live music by Substyle at the Eagles Club from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance, $25 per person. 715-842-5750.