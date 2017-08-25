Wild instincts' Annual Wild for Wine & Cheese Cruise

Wisconsin River Cruises Juction of Hwy 8 & 47, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501

Includes wine samples, cheese samples, snacks, dessert, music, live raptor, the river and hopefully some fall colors.  Cash bar and raffles are also available for purchase. All proceeds go to fund Wild Instincts’ mission of helping injured and orphaned wildlife return to the wild. Indoor seating available; rain or shine.Noon-2, boarding at 11:30am. $25. On-line ticket sales at http://wildinstinctsrehab.com/cruise.htm or  715-362-WILD (9453)

Wisconsin River Cruises Juction of Hwy 8 & 47, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-362-9453
