Wild instincts' Annual Wild for Wine & Cheese Cruise

Includes wine samples, cheese samples, snacks, dessert, music, live raptor, the river and hopefully some fall colors. Cash bar and raffles are also available for purchase. All proceeds go to fund Wild Instincts’ mission of helping injured and orphaned wildlife return to the wild. Indoor seating available; rain or shine.Noon-2, boarding at 11:30am. $25. On-line ticket sales at http://wildinstinctsrehab.com/cruise.htm or 715-362-WILD (9453)