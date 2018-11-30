Central Wis. Master Chorale: Ring Yuletide Bells
St. Paul Lutheran Church 1919 Wyatt Ave., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Carols spanning the centuries in multiple languages. $12 adult at door, $8 seniors, $5 children, free 2 and under. Wmchorale.org:Fri.7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Stevens Point; Sat.6:30 pm at First United Methodist Church, Waupaca; Sun.2 pm at St. Joseph Convent Chapel, Stevens Point
Info
St. Paul Lutheran Church 1919 Wyatt Ave., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance