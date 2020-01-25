Winter Warmer Tournament
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Competitive weekend on the courts. Round robin divisions, up to 8 teams. Intermediate and advanced groups for men’s and women’s and mixed play. Open to Y members & non-members. Registration is required in advance. Sign up as a team or individually. Sign up at the Member Service Center by Jan. 20th - $30/Player; after Jan. 1, $35 Per Player.
Info
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Games