Winter Warmer Tournament

to Google Calendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00

Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Competitive weekend on the courts. Round robin divisions, up to 8 teams. Intermediate and advanced groups for men’s and women’s and mixed play. Open to Y members & non-members. Registration is required in advance. Sign up as a team or individually. Sign up at the Member Service Center by Jan. 20th - $30/Player; after Jan. 1, $35 Per Player.

Info

Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Games
715-841-1850
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Warmer Tournament - 2020-01-25 08:00:00