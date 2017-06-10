St. Peter's Parish Picnic

Family fun including games, live music, raffles, food & dancing. Everyone welcome, bring the whole family. Sat. Mass with polka music with Old Time Brass and Choraliers at 4 pm, Smoke pork dinner 4:30-7 pm, Time and A Half Band 6-10 pm. Sun. Mass with polka music 10:30 am, Chicken Dinner 11 am-2pm, Battle of the Polka Bands Norm Dombroski’s Happy Notes Vs. Hauser’s Hot Shots. Sat. 2-10 pm; Sun. 10:30 am-6:30 pm. 715-344-6115