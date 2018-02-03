Wisconsin Singers
Marathon High School Auditorium 204 East Street, Village of Marathon City, Wisconsin 54448
Wisconsin Singers, UW - Madison’s premier entertainment company, celebrates its 50th anniversary season with it’s new production, Can’t Stop Dancin’! Marathon High School, 7 pm. Tickets at www.ShowTix4U.com or the Marathon High School Office, 715-443-2226. For more information visit www.wisconsinsingers.com
Info
Family-Kids-Teens, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance