Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West
Wausau West High School 1200 W. Wausau Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Madison’s premier entertainment company's new production, Can’t Stop Dancin’. An evening of spectacular song, dance and big band sound. 7 pm. Tickets at ShowTix4U.com or the Wausau West High School Business Office. All ticket sale proceeds will support Wausau West Music Department programming.
Info
Wausau West High School 1200 W. Wausau Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance