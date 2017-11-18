Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West

to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00

Wausau West High School 1200 W. Wausau Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Madison’s premier entertainment company's new production, Can’t Stop Dancin’. An evening of spectacular song, dance and big band sound. 7 pm. Tickets at ShowTix4U.com or the Wausau West High School Business Office. All ticket sale proceeds will support Wausau West Music Department programming.

Info
Wausau West High School 1200 W. Wausau Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Singers at Wausau West - 2017-11-18 19:00:00