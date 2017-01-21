Wisconsin Singers are Coming to Marathon!

The Wisconsin Singers will take you through the decades with music In Living Color! This Broadway-caliber revue featuring 2016 Marathon HS graduate Reid Parks, and 2014 Wausau West H.S. graduate and Master Singer, Isaac Buttke will be on stage at Marathon High School on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 7 pm.

The Wisconsin Singers Show has something for everyone in the family to enjoy, entertaining audiences with a big band sound, stellar vocals, and spectacular dance performed by the top talents from UW-Madison. Staged by Broadway choreographers and arranged by the writer of NBC’s “The Sing-off,” this event is sure to be a crowd favorite. In Living Color! highlights more than sixty songs from timeless legends like Irving Berlin, Mick Jaeger and Elton John to current pop icons such as Bruno Mars, Beyonce and Justin Bieber. Relive unforgettable Red hot songs of love like Love Man (Otis Redding) and Everything I Do, I Do It For You (Bryan Adams) as well as Red, White and Blue classics like Philadelphia Freedom (Elton John) and American Pie (Don McLean). The Black and White medley features Bye, Bye Blackbird, Paint It Black (Mick Jaeger), and Black Cat (Janet Jackson). Green is the color of money (Putting on the Ritz and Material Girl) and Go (Come On, Let’s Go.) Children of all ages will laugh out loud with the Looney Tunes and What’s Opera Doc as well as I Love Trash as only green Oscar the Grouch can sing it. The celebrated Singers band will rock the house with a tribute to colorful eighties pieces and an impressive medley of jazz classics. During the Wisconsin Singers’ tribute to the UW’s Fifth Quarter, Badger fans will feel like they are at the big game as they sing and dance along with favorites such as Swingtown, Jump Around and On, Wisconsin! This impressive show has something for all ages and musical tastes!

See Reid with the troupe featured in songs such as Arabian Nights (Aladdin), For Once In My Life (Stevie Wonder) and I Love Trash (Oscar the Grouch), and Isaac featured in songs such as Love Man (Otis Redding), Kiss the Girl (Little Mermaid), American Girl (Tom Petty), Casper the Friendly Ghost, and Piano Man (Billy Joel) among others.

For information about the performance, please contact:

Marathon High School Office: 715-443-2226 Tickets: $10.00

Tickets also available at: www.ShowTix4U.com