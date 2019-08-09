LogJam Festival
River Park Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Step back in time to celebrate the life of early Wisconsin River settlers. Features historic encampment area, family activities, artisans, local food. Live music Fri.:Feed The Dog, Adrian + Meredith, Sway Wild, Kevin Troestler & Logan Dier; Sat.: Dead Horses, Cicada Rhythm, Barbaro, Noah John & Ringing Iron, RedBen Lila, Lou Shields.Free admission. Logjamfestival.org
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports