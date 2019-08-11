LogJam Festival

Step back in time to celebrate the life of early Wisconsin River settlers. Features historic encampment area, family activities, artisans, local food. Live music Fri.:Feed The Dog, Adrian + Meredith, Sway Wild, Kevin Troestler & Logan Dier; Sat.: Dead Horses, Cicada Rhythm, Barbaro, Noah John & Ringing Iron, RedBen Lila, Lou Shields. Free admission. Logjamfestival.org