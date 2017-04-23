Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show

to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00

Plaza Hotel & Suites 201 N. 17th Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Free admission and parking. Everyone is welcome.

The Show will include dealers in coins, currency, bullion and all areas of numismatics. There will be free door prize drawings and a kids' activity table. Tickets will be available for our raffle featuring gold coins and other valuable numismatic items.

Our members exhibit their collections in our educational displays section.

Show contact: Thad Streeter, 5002 Tanya St., Schofield, WI 54476. Phone: 715-574-2777, Email: tls726@hotmail.com

Info

Plaza Hotel & Suites 201 N. 17th Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Festival-Event-Expo

Visit Event Website

7156936485

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show - 2017-04-23 09:00:00