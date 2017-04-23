Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s Show
Plaza Hotel & Suites 201 N. 17th Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Free admission and parking. Everyone is welcome.
The Show will include dealers in coins, currency, bullion and all areas of numismatics. There will be free door prize drawings and a kids' activity table. Tickets will be available for our raffle featuring gold coins and other valuable numismatic items.
Our members exhibit their collections in our educational displays section.
Show contact: Thad Streeter, 5002 Tanya St., Schofield, WI 54476. Phone: 715-574-2777, Email: tls726@hotmail.com
Info
