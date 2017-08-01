The 149th annual Wisconsin Valley Fair will kick off on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017! All of the classic favorites including the rids, animals, projects, and fair food will be back with a couple of new additions including the Ag Discovery Barn, Talent Competition, and more. Wednesday through Saturday, there will be Lumberjack shows, kid camps, and wood carvings. Daily admission is $6 before noon, $9 afternoon. Season passes before August 1 are $22, and starting August 1 are $25. For more information, please go to wisconsinvalleyfair.com.