Women's Fall Wellness (Northwoods) Retreat

Take time to learn and grow in good health at our retreat for women, ages 55 and over. Topics include “decluttering” your life and meditation. Activities include wellness bingo, Gentle Yoga class, canoe or hike (weather permitting). Share camaraderie around the campfire and enjoy the scenery. Trip cost includes transportation, lodging, meals and all materials. Register at the Woodson YMCA Member Service Center or call 715-845-2177. Member trip $75, Non-members $95. Space is limited!