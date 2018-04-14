A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
Explore the causes, signs and symptoms of compassion fatigue; how to develop a self-care action plan; and strategies and tools for coping and continuous renewal. Presented by Elizabeth Lewis, certified stress management, mediation and mindfulness-based stress reduction teacher. $65, includes continental breakfast and a noon meal. sarcenter.com, 715-443-2236
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448 View Map
