A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue

to Google Calendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00 iCalendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448

Explore the causes, signs and symptoms of compassion fatigue; how to develop a self-care action plan; and strategies and tools for coping and continuous renewal. Presented by Elizabeth Lewis, certified stress management, mediation and mindfulness-based stress reduction teacher. $65, includes continental breakfast and a noon meal. sarcenter.com, 715-443-2236

Info
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Festival-Event-Expo
715-443-2236
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00 iCalendar - A Workshop for Caregivers-Coping with Compassion Fatigue - 2018-04-14 08:30:00