Bull Falls 10th Anniversary party

Runners Cure Cancer 5K, face painting, Wausau Childrens Museum fun zone, food trucks, games, root beer floats, raffles, live music by Open tab 11 am-2 pm; The Ponymen in biergarten 2-5 pm; Bradley Sperger in taproom 2-5 pm; Dig Deep in biergarten 5:30-8:30 pm. Brewery tours 1:30, 3:00, 4:30 and 6:00 pm. Noon-9 pm. Free admission. Bullfallsbrewery.com