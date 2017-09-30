Bull Falls 10th Anniversary party

Bull Falls Brewery 901 E. Thomas St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Runners Cure Cancer 5K, face painting, Wausau Childrens Museum fun zone, food trucks, games, root beer floats, raffles, live music by Open tab 11 am-2 pm; The Ponymen in biergarten 2-5 pm; Bradley Sperger in taproom 2-5 pm; Dig Deep in biergarten 5:30-8:30 pm. Brewery tours 1:30, 3:00, 4:30 and 6:00 pm. Noon-9 pm. Free admission. Bullfallsbrewery.com

Bull Falls Brewery 901 E. Thomas St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
