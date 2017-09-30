Bull Falls 10th Anniversary party
Bull Falls Brewery 901 E. Thomas St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Runners Cure Cancer 5K, face painting, Wausau Childrens Museum fun zone, food trucks, games, root beer floats, raffles, live music by Open tab 11 am-2 pm; The Ponymen in biergarten 2-5 pm; Bradley Sperger in taproom 2-5 pm; Dig Deep in biergarten 5:30-8:30 pm. Brewery tours 1:30, 3:00, 4:30 and 6:00 pm. Noon-9 pm. Free admission. Bullfallsbrewery.com
