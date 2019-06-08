YMCA Birthday Garden Volunteer Day
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Celebration of the YMCA’s 175th birthday when you can help us plant seedlings in the Community Garden. Drop in any time from 9-11 am. Join our efforts to provide healthy fresh foods this season to area food pantries. No garden tools or experience needed. Wear comfortable work clothes. 715-841-1854
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo