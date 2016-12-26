Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class)
5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Join us to learn the benefits of yoga and how to do basic yoga postures and breathing techniques using a chair and wall. No mat needed. Individualized for you. No pretzel postures. No lycra needed. No big investment. This is a safe space to begin to learn yoga. Bring a friend, spouse or family member. FREE. Kindly reserve at 5koshasyoga.com/yoga/class-schedule/.
Info
5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Seniors 55+
