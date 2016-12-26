Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class)

to Google Calendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00

5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Join us to learn the benefits of yoga and how to do basic yoga postures and breathing techniques using a chair and wall. No mat needed. Individualized for you. No pretzel postures. No lycra needed. No big investment. This is a safe space to begin to learn yoga. Bring a friend, spouse or family member. FREE. Kindly reserve at 5koshasyoga.com/yoga/class-schedule/.

Info

5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Seniors 55+

Visit Event Website

715.298.1954

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga Basics for Beginners Workshop (Chair Class) - 2017-01-06 10:00:00