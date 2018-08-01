Yoga in the Gardens

Willow Springs Garden 5840 Hillcrest Dr., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Gigi Heinz hosts an outdoor Beginner Level Yoga Class to benefit the animals of the Lincoln County Humane Society. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 10 & under. You do not need to register in advance, arrive at 5:45pm. If you do have a yoga mat, please bring one along. There will be some extra mats available if you do not have one.

In the event of rain, the event will move indoors at Willow Springs Garden (5480 Hillcrest Drive, Wausau). www.bewellyoga.biz, 715-536-3459 

Info
Willow Springs Garden 5840 Hillcrest Dr., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-536-3459
