The Young Irelanders Concert

to Google Calendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00

Merrill High School 1201 N. Sales Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452

The Irish Cultural Academy brings together some of it's finest young musicians, singers and dancers to tour the world and promote the great music and dance of Ireland. 7-9 pm. Attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association events is open to members only, but we encourage you to become a member. You can still purchase a MACA membership for the final two concerts of the year. It will certainly be worth the price! Purchasing a season membership supports the association's ongoing mission to provide live performances by professional musicians for the entertainment and betterment of our community.  For more information, visit www.merrillconcerts.org, email MerrillConcerts@gmail.com or contact Meagan at (715) 252-6295.

Info

Merrill High School 1201 N. Sales Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-252-6295
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Young Irelanders Concert - 2020-03-08 19:00:00