The Young Irelanders Concert
Merrill High School 1201 N. Sales Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
The Irish Cultural Academy brings together some of it's finest young musicians, singers and dancers to tour the world and promote the great music and dance of Ireland. 7-9 pm. Attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association events is open to members only, but we encourage you to become a member. You can still purchase a MACA membership for the final two concerts of the year. It will certainly be worth the price! Purchasing a season membership supports the association's ongoing mission to provide live performances by professional musicians for the entertainment and betterment of our community. For more information, visit www.merrillconcerts.org, email MerrillConcerts@gmail.com or contact Meagan at (715) 252-6295.