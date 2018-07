Youth Duathlon

Kid-friendly distances in a fun competition for ages 6-18. Age group awards for 6-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-16 years, and 16 and over. 8 a.m. check-in and meeting, race 8:30 a.m. Choice of two course distances and ay age can participate in either option: Short course - ½ mile run and 2 mile bike ride and Long course - 2 mile run and 4 mile bike ride. Tickets/Registration available for purchase, $15. Register at either Y branch.715-841-1850