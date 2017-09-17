Youth Duathlon

Competition combining biking and running in kid-friendly distances. Ages 6-18 with age group awards for 6-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-16 years, and 16 and over. Designed to promote healthy living; entry fee supports our Community Partners Campaign. Choice of two course distances and any age can participate in either option. $10 before August 15, $15 after August 15th. Register at either branch. Half-mile run w/2 mile bike ride; 2 mile run w/5 mile bike ride