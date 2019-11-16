Youth Officer Training
Marshfield Ag Research Station South Campus 2611 Yellowstone Drive, City of Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449
Training for all youth to enhance their leadership skills in meetings. Learn best practices and tips to run a successful meeting, appropriate duties, and strategies to strengthen group dynamics. Open to the public and facilitated by the Extension Marathon and Wood County 4-H youth development programs. 12:30-3:30 pm. 715-261-1230
Info
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens