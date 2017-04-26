YPWeek Sunrise CrossFit Workout

This class is designed to challenge each individual with constantly varied, functional movements, while executing these movements at a high intensity. All CrossFit classes will include the structure of a warm up, a skill or strength section and a WOD (workout of the day). Every class will be taught with one of our certified CrossFit coaches and each class will allow any where from 5-20 athletes to attend. Anyone can participate in this class because we provide scalable options to accommodate all skill levels and abilities. You will learn and perfect many different types of movements that will challenge all levels of your fitness ability.