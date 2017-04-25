YPWeek Toward One Wausau Discussion

An opportunity for you to address and discuss issues of racial and ethnic diversity in the Wausau area. This public roundtable for YPs, which includes lunch, is part of a series of small-group discussions hosted by the Toward One Wausau project. The discussion will look at relevant facts and values from many points of view while providing a safe opportunity for talking civilly and openly with one another. Your participation will help Toward One Wausau recognize the underlying tensions and tough choices that go along with complex public issues in our community.