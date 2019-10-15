YWCA Wausau presents Inspire: Women at Work

Annual Speaker Crawl is a "choose your own adventure" evening of storytelling, featuring 3 sessions of speakers rotating through different areas of the building. Storytellers include women in non-traditional fields, women who have chosen unconventional paths, and women working to make workplaces more equitable. Free.

Whitewater Music Hall 130 N. 1st Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-842-3381
