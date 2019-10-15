YWCA Wausau presents Inspire: Women at Work
Whitewater Music Hall 130 N. 1st Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Annual Speaker Crawl is a "choose your own adventure" evening of storytelling, featuring 3 sessions of speakers rotating through different areas of the building. Storytellers include women in non-traditional fields, women who have chosen unconventional paths, and women working to make workplaces more equitable. Free.
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation