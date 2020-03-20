First Coronavirus case reported in Marathon County

× Expand CDC Coronavirus

The first confirmed case of COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, in Marathon County has been reported, health officials say.

The Marathon County Health Department reported this morning that a person in Marathon County tested positive for the illness. The person has a history of travel within the US, health officials say, and is currently being isolated at home.

Health officials will be contacting anyone this person had contact with over the next few days. Anyone who had contact with the individual and is symptomatic will be isolated — those who aren’t symptomatic will be self-quarantined and instructed to self-monitor for symptoms. County health officials will be checking on isolated and self-quarantined individuals daily.