HOTEL planned for SCOTT STREET area

If approved by the city council, Cobblestones Hotel and Suites could build a hotel on Scott Street.

A four-story hotel is being proposed for city-owned land in the 100 block of Scott Street in downtown Wausau.

The proposed project, from Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, would go in the now empty lot between First and Second streets, across from the Dudley Tower. The city’s economic development and finance committees in closed session discussed the proposal, the only one received for the city-owned property through the Request for Proposals process.

Few details other than renderings were included in the packet sent to members of the two committees. Cobblestone Hotel and Suites is based in Neenah and is also building a 60-unit, four story building in downtown Stevens Point, in a parking lot near where the mall used to be.

The Wausau proposal will include a skywalk connecting to the parking ramp across the street, says Community Development Director Chris Schock. A skywalk was supposed to be part of any proposal for that property, he says.

Not everyone is in favor of the project. Compass Property Manager Mark Craig, who helped develop Jefferson Street Inn which opened in 2015, says that hotel has never had more than 70% occupancy and doubted whether another downtown hotel could really be successful.